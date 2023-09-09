Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

