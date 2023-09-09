Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bonno bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $412,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,350 shares of company stock worth $328,117.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,803,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,359,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

