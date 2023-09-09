General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.28.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. General Mills has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

