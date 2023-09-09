Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Argus

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $532.78.

NYSE LLY opened at $586.46 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $587.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

