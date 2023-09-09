MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

MFA opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683,900 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,556,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 402,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

