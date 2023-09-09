Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $136.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.33.
A number of research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Meritage Homes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MTH opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
