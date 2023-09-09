Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $136.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

