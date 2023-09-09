KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $71.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $62.83 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

