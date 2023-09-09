Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $113.29

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

