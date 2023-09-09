Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $15.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

