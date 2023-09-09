Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $7.93

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

TV stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,815,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 705,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

