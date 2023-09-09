Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $51.20

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of WBS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

