Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $199.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.27.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

