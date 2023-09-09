Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $82.00

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE NEWR opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,695. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

