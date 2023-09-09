Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $101.86

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

