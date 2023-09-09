Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $60.75

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

