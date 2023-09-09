Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

