NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. NMI has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.