Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Okta by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

