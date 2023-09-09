Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $10.13

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 578,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

