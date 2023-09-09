Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $14.66

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 300.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

