FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 1.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

