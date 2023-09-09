TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

TPVG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 64,285 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

