Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
NYSE VNT opened at $30.12 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
