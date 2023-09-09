Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,116,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

