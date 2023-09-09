I-Mab’s (IMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

IMAB opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. I-Mab has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

