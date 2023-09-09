Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.9 %

GRCL opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

