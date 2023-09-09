Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.2 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

