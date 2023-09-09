B. Riley Increases AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $45.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.50 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 280,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,933,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,931,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,495,802 shares of company stock worth $43,644,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

