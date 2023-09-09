Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Thales alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THLEF

Thales Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $107.55 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.