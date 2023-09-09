Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Annexon by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

