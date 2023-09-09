Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $96.17

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 131.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

