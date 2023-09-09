Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $19,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

