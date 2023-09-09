Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

