Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

