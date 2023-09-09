Analysts Set Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Target Price at $2.35

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

JUSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Jushi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JUSHF

Jushi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 308.61% and a negative net margin of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jushi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.