Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Price Target at GBX 3,721.25

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($73.52).

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($53.86) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($145.24) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,324 ($41.98) on Friday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,576.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,427.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,565.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 25.30 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($43.62) per share, for a total transaction of £99,233.42 ($125,326.37). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,882 shares of company stock worth $9,953,414. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

