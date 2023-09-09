Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Target Price at $76.43

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESAB opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $73.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

