Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,011,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

