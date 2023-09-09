5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.50.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

