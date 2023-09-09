StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

