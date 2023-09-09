Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.74 million, a P/E ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,781,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,781,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,152 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

