Wells Fargo & Company Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $53.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

