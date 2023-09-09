Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

