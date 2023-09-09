StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

