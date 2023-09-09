StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
