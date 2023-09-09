Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.