Citigroup Upgrades Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Liontown Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:LINRF opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.72. Liontown Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$2.30.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.