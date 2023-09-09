Citigroup Upgrades Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Liontown Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:LINRF opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.72. Liontown Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$2.30.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
