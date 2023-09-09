Compass Point Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.80.

IIPR opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,337,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

