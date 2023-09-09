StockNews.com Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.32. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,061.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesoblast by 55.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

