Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.00) to GBX 2,960 ($37.38) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.79) to GBX 2,915 ($36.81) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

RELX opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

