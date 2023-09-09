California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CWT stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

